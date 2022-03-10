Power outage for 10,000 in New Orleans blamed on bird

A Wednesday morning power outage affecting 10,000 people in New Orleans has been blamed on a bird.

Entergy New Orleans says it believes a bird, whose fate is unknown, disrupted power lines and downtown’s electrical substation, The New York Times reported.

It is not abnormal for animals to damage power lines and cause outages for residents.

Entergy New Orleans, however, has been under fire for its failures in the city, including long power outages and responses during storm situations, according to The Times.

The city’s Utility, Cable, Telecommunications and Technology Committee will be discussing the outage at the next City Council meeting, according to an official.

The company also previously stated it would be testing lasers to keep birds away from the equipment, The Times noted.