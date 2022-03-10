trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Tentative $83M settlement reached in Surfside collapse

by Rachel Scully - 03/10/22 2:21 PM ET
Associated Press / Gerald Herbert

A class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of victims of the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse in June has led to a tentative $83 million settlement

The lawsuit, brought by victims affected by the Surfside building, was filed against companies that developed and maintained the Champlain Towers South building, ABC News first reported, citing court filings.

The lawsuit was also filed against the engineers and inspectors of the building.

On June 24, 55 of the building’s 136 units crumbled in the early morning hours, leading to 98 deaths. Court documents reportedly called the collapse was a “catastrophic failure.”

The settlement will establish an $83 million Common Fund paid out to unit owners proportionally based on their ownership share, as compensation for the belongings and units, according to ABC.

Unit owners will be relieved from liability for injury and wrongful death claims in exchange.

Victims will receive $50 million out of the first $100 million that is recovered from groups responsible for the building once the agreement is official, ABC noted. The other $33 million will be paid out of the money that’s recovered after that $100 million. All other funds recovered will “inure solely for the benefit of the wrongful death claimants,” the court filing reported read.

Defendants, including Morabito Consultants and Becker & Poliakoff, have continued to deny responsibility, but have praised the settlement.

Morabito said in a statement that it firmly believes “that the families who have suffered from this tragedy deserve compensation so that they may focus on healing,” with Becker & Poliakoff sharing similar sentiments. 

“We fully recognize that the losses suffered can never be fully compensated, but it is our sincere hope that this settlement helps to bring some closure to an incredibly painful chapter for all involved,” the firm said in a statement.

Updated: 3:20 p.m.

 
Tags condo collapse Florida Surfside

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. House set to pass marijuana...
  2. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  3. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  4. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  5. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  6. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  7. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  8. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  9. Trump wanted a piece of White...
  10. Jan. 6 committee member: Jared...
  11. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  12. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  13. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  14. Judge strikes down New York...
  15. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  16. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
  17. House passes bill to cap the cost...
  18. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
Load more

Video

See all Video