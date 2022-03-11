Driver kills 2, injures 6 after losing control of wheel, crashing into restaurant

A driver apparently lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a restaurant in Washington, D.C., on Friday, killing two people and seriously injuring six others, authorities said.

Authorities said in an initial press briefing that police and fire personnel responded to the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue NW around 12:45 p.m., after a small SUV crashed into the Parthenon Restaurant & Chevy Chase Lounge.

Metropolitan Police Department Second District Commander Duncan Bedlion said an elderly male “lost control” of the steering wheel and swerved into the restaurant, striking people sitting outside.

Five people were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two of the eight diners who were transported to the hospital later died, The Washington Post reported.

The victims ranged in age from 30 years old to 80 years old, Donnelly said at the briefing.

Bedlion added “there are no indications this was intentional” and that it was “truly an accident.”

“Unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle who was involved lost control,” he said. “He has remained cooperative.”