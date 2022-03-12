Two employees stabbed at NYC’s Museum of Modern Art

Two employees were stabbed at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art on Saturday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said.

The police said the attack occurred after a 60-year-old man whose membership had recently been revoked was denied entrance to the museum, NBC News reported.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said the suspect jumped over a reception desk and stabbed the two employees after he was denied entrance to see a film.

His membership was revoked due to past disorderly conduct incidents in the museum, according to Miller.

A letter telling the suspect his membership was revoked went out on Friday, but it is unclear if the suspect knew about it at the time of the stabbing, according to NBC News.

The police department said the two women were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

The suspect has not been publicly identified, but is known to authorities, according to police. The man has not yet been found by authorities after fleeing the scene following the incident.

