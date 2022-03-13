Poll: Most Americans oppose laws prohibiting elementary school LGBTQ lessons

Most Americans are opposed to state government laws that prohibit LGBTQ lessons from being taught in elementary schools, according to a new ABC News poll.

The latest poll found that 62 percent of those surveyed opposed any type of legislation that prohibits LGBTQ lessons from being taught in schools, while 37 percent of those asked supported a prohibition.

Sixty-one percent who identify as Republican support legislation that would ban LGBTQ lessons being taught to children, while 20 percent of Democrats and 35 percent of independents said the same.

Forty-three percent who are 65 years of age or older agree with a ban on LGBTQ lessons, but that drops to one-third for those 50 years of age or older, according to the survey.

Sixty-five percent of those surveyed who are college-educated opposed such a ban on lessons, while 60 percent of who have high school, GED degrees or less also oppose the legislation.

The poll also found that 87 percent who identify as LGBTQ oppose such legislation, and 59 percent who don’t identify as LGBTQ said the same.

A number of GOP-controlled states have either introduced or passed legislation that intends to prohibit LGBTQ lessons in their school systems.

Florida’s state legislature recently passed the Parental Rights in Education bill, commonly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bars educators in the state from talking about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary schools. Parents would be able to take legal action against school districts they believe the measure has been violated.

The ABC News poll was conducted from March 11 through 12 using responses from 622 adults. The poll had a margin of sampling error of 4.4 points.