Former Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell dies at 94

Former Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell (D), who headed the city between 1970 and 1974, has died at the age of 94.

Massell’s family members told CNN and WSB that the former mayor died of natural causes.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (D) announced Massell’s death in a statement on Sunday, calling his impact on the city “immeasurable.”

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Mayor and my friend Sam Massell,” Dickens wrote.

“His time as Mayor made history in so many ways,” Dickens added, noting Massell was the city’s first and only Jewish mayor and that he “laid the groundwork” for the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), the public transport operator that linked the city’s neighborhoods and residents.

Dickens also said Massell “paved the way for better representation of women and minority participation in City government.”

“Sam was one of the wittiest people I knew. He understood the importance of collaboration and inclusion. I call it drawing circles, but Sam always said that we can get more done through a conference call than through confrontation,” Dickens added.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) said Sunday he and his family along with “all Atlanta” was mourning the death of Massell.

“As we remember his lasting impact & his dedicated service, we ask that our fellow Georgians also keep his family in their hearts & prayers,” he added in a tweet.

MARTA in a statement said the transit authority “mourns the loss of Atlanta political and civic giant and former board member Sam Massell,” crediting the former mayor for the existence of the public transport operator.

“MARTA would not exist but for the dedication and persistence of Massell, who convinced the Georgia Legislature, and later voters, to approve the local option sales tax that continues to fund MARTA to this day,” MARTA wrote.

“His political antics in the early days of the MARTA referendum are legendary, as are his grassroots efforts riding the bus to communities and explaining the sales tax on a chalkboard. MARTA was fortunate to have such an ardent support and we remain forever in his debt,” it added.

After serving as mayor of Atlanta, Massell worked as the spokesman for the Buckhead Coalition between 1998 and 2020, a group of local leaders dedicated to advancing an inclusive version of the eponymous residential district, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.