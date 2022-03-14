Virginia school districts push back on Youngkin’s plans

The Virginia Association of School Superintendents (VASS), a group that represents the state’s 133 local divisions, is speaking out against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) education plans, in particular his efforts to get “divisive concepts” out of the classroom.

“We recognize that was a campaign issue. However, we’ve never agreed with that,” VASS President Ben Kiser said, according to The Virginia Mercury. “It’s a topic that’s gained traction — a lot of misinformation, a lot of assumptions and very little research as to what’s actually being done in schools. It just got legs and now we’re trying to respond to it as those campaign positions are now becoming policy and legislation.”

“Division superintendents disagree with your assumption that discriminatory and divisive concepts have become widespread in Virginia school divisions without your having involved educators in formulating that position,” the letter sent last week read, according to The Associated Press.

It comes shortly after the release of an interim report outlining plans to reverse education equity initiatives, the AP reported.

The Thursday letter, written by the VASS board, added that the report’s focus on “equal opportunity” instead of “equitable outcomes” could “set public education in Virginia back many years.”

Youngkin’s state superintendent, Jillian Balow, argued that the letter negated “the good faith efforts” of the administration.

“The letter fails to reflect the good faith efforts of which the secretary and I joined the conversation,” she said in a statement to the Mercury.

“The specific requests listed in the letter are actions that the secretary and I offered to the superintendents as a way to keep open productive channels of communication that could lead to partnership and ensure we are serving all students in Virginia,” she said.

The Hill has reached out to VASS and to Barlow for comment.

Education was a key issue in Youngkin’s election last year, with the governor pledging to give parents more say in what their children are taught.