Judge sides with Bob Saget’s family, blocks release of death records

A Florida judge has sided with the late actor and comedian Bob Saget’s family by blocking the release of records on his death, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

Saget’s family filed a lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office to block the medical release of his records last month.

The lawsuit claimed that releasing Saget’s medical records would cause the family to suffer “irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress.”

The lawsuit also noted that Saget’s death investigation included audio recordings, video recordings and photographs that “graphically depict Mr. Saget, his likeness or features or parts of him.”

The motion was previously temporarily blocked but now has been permanently blocked by the judge, according to the NBC affiliate.

“The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob’s dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss. We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward. All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated,” the Saget family wrote in a statement.

The initial investigation report said that no signs of foul play were found at the scene, saying that Saget suffered a fatal brain injury when he hit his head on his hotel room nightstand, the NBC affiliate reported.

Saget, known for his role on “Full House,” died in January from head trauma. Saget was found unresponsive at his Orlando, Fla., Ritz-Carlton hotel room and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death and after examination of the body, toxicology analysis, histology and a respiratory pathogen panel, it is my opinion that the death of Mr. Saget, was the result of blunt head trauma. His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall. A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident,” Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said in a statement.