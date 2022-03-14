Man charged with attempted murder, hate crimes after NY Asian woman punched 125 times

New York authorities say a man has been charged with attempted murder and hate crimes after attacking an Asian woman, punching her 125 times, NBC News reported.

Police in Yonkers, N.Y., say they arrested Tammel Esco, 42, after he attacked a 67-year-old Asian woman inside her apartment complex on Friday.

Surveillance video released on Monday showed the unidentified woman attempting to open the second door into the lobby when she was hit on the head from behind and fell on the lobby floor.

Video footage appears to show Esco punching the elderly woman 125 times, stomping on her seven times and spitting on her, according to NBC News.

Esco allegedly called the woman an “Asian bitch.”

The woman suffered facial bone fractures and bleeding on the brain from the assault and is in stable condition recovering at a nearby hospital, NBC News reported.

“This is one of the most appalling attacks I have ever seen; to beat a helpless woman is despicable and targeting her because of her race makes it more so,” Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said in a statement.

Esco was arraigned on Saturday and remains in custody at the Westchester County Jail as of Monday.

He was charged with attempted murder as a hate crime and one count of assault as a hate crime.

In a statement, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano called hate crimes toward Asian Americans “intolerable,” NBC News noted.

“I expect the suspect to be charged to the fullest extent of the law for his heinous actions,” Spano said. “I continue to keep the victim and her family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, violence toward Asian Americans has become more widespread.

President Biden signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May, aimed at combating the rise of anti-Asian attacks that occurred during the last two years.