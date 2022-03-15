Suspect arrested in shootings of homeless men in New York, DC

Police have arrested an unidentified man who they say is a suspect in the shootings of homeless men in New York City and Washington, D.C.

“Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC,” D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) wrote in a tweet. “He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch. Additional information will be forthcoming. Thanks to the community for all your tips.”

On Sunday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) and MPD released a joint statement alleging that an unnamed male suspect was responsible for shooting five homeless people in both cities between March 3 and March 12.

Two of the victims reportedly died due to their injuries.

“Given the similarity in the modus operandi of the perpetrator, common circumstances involved in each shooting, circumstances of the victims and recovered evidence, the NYPD, the MPDC and the ATF [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] will jointly investigate these offenses,” the departments stated at the time.

Police were offering a reward of up to $70,000 for any information concerning the suspect, according to CBS News.

MPD spokesperson Capt. Darren Haskis confirmed on Tuesday that the police department has a suspect in custody, according to NBC News.

Charges against the suspect have not yet been released, NBC News reported.