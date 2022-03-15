New York art museum employee stabbing suspect arrested in Philadelphia

A man suspected in the stabbing of two employees at the New York City Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) on Saturday has been arrested in Philadelphia, police confirm.

Sixty-year-old Gary Cabana was arrested at the Greyhound Bus Terminal in Philadelphia after he set his hotel room on fire and Philadelphia Police found him asleep on a park bench, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Cabana said to a local outlet as he was being arrested that Philadelphia police were “the best cops in the United States.”

The suspect was seen on video in New York City jumping over the reception desk and stabbing two MOMA employees after he was denied entry to the museum.

His membership was revoked due to past disorderly conduct incidents in the museum.

The two 24-year-old museum workers, one man and one woman, were stabbed several times and are currently in stable condition, reports the Inquirer.

On Saturday, the New York Police Department put out an image of Cabana, asking people to be on the lookout for him and to send tips to their department if he was spotted.

NYC: Do you know him? Earlier today, inside the @MuseumModernArt he stabbed a 24-year-old male employee and a 24-year-old female employee then fled. Both victims are in stable condition at an area hospital. If you have any information, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/hkEezq6rQk — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 13, 2022

According to Fox 29, Philadelphia police said that they were aware that Cabana might be suffering from mental health problems and it is unclear why he traveled from New York to Philadelphia.

Steve Keeley, a reporter for Fox 29, shared a video of Cabana’s arrest where he said, while in custody in the back of a police car, “[The Philadelphia police] just made the United States more safe. I’m public enemy number one.”