Michigan legislature votes to suspend gas tax; Whitmer signals veto

The Michigan legislature on Tuesday voted to suspend the state gas tax, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is signaling that she will veto the legislation.

The Michigan Senate approved the bill 24-14 in a largely party-line vote on Tuesday after the state House voted in favor of the legislation 63-39 last week, according to ABC 7 Detroit. The bill will now head back to the state House to be formally approved before heading to Whitmer’s desk.

The legislation, sponsored by Republicans, calls for nixing the state’s 27.2 cents per gallon gas and diesel tax for six months. If signed by Whitmer, the bill would take effect between the beginning of April and the end of September, which, according to The Associated Press, would save drivers roughly $725 million.

Whitmer, however, appears poised to veto the bill. She is instead calling for the federal gas tax to be suspended. That levy is priced at 18.4 cents per gallon for gas and 24.4 cents per gallon for diesel.

She is also asking for negotiations on state income tax deductions and credits for retirees and individuals making lower wages that are permanent and targeted, according to the AP.

Asked about the effort during a press conference on Friday, Whitmer pointed to her plan to suspend the federal gas tax.

She said any form of tax liberation should have “a real laser focus” on individuals who are “struggling to keep their head above water,” according to The Detroit News.

Asked if she would sign the bill proceeding through the legislature, the governor said “it won’t have lived up to any of those things I just said, so you can draw your own conclusions.”

Reached for comment on Tuesday, Whitmer’s office told The Hill in a statement that the governor is “ready to take action to immediately lower costs and put more money back in people’s pockets,” but criticized the recently passed bill for the speed at which it will bring down gas prices.

“Unfortunately, the bill that passed the legislature wouldn’t even reduce the price of gas until next year at the earliest. Michiganders can’t wait until next year. They need relief now,” Whitmer’s office said.

“That’s why Governor Whitmer worked to secure $400 refund checks for drivers, which are hitting mailboxes and bank accounts months ahead of time,” the office added.

The legislation to suspend the gas tax comes amid heightened gas prices nationwide. A number of other states are considering efforts to stop the gasoline levy as the cost of fuel continues to increase, including Maryland and Georgia.

The effort to suspend the federal gas tax is also gaining political momentum among Democrats on Capitol Hill, especially amid rising gas prices and as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Updated: 4:50 p.m.