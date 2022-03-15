National Park Service denies Noem’s request for July 4th fireworks at Mount Rushmore

The National Park Service denied Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s (S.D.) request for fireworks at Mount Rushmore to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Noem said in a statement Tuesday that the National Park Service (NPS) sent a letter to the South Dakota Department of Tourism denying a permit application for the 2022 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration.

NPS denied the application due to concerns about drought conditions that could lead to a wildfire, as well as opposition from Native American tribes.

“Mount Rushmore is the best place in America to celebrate our nation’s birthday – I just wish President Biden could see that,” Noem said. “Last year, the President hypocritically held a fireworks celebration in Washington, D.C., while denying us our own event. This year, it looks like they are planning to do the same.

“NPS announced this denial less than 24 hours after we reminded the court that this year’s permit application was still pending,” she added. “Many of the reasons presented for their denial have been previously addressed, indicating that these reasons are not in good faith. We will move forward with our litigation and urge the court to help us come to a speedy resolution.”

The firework celebration was able to occur in 2020 after a 10-year gap in the event, but was denied in 2021.

Noem sued after the celebration was denied in 2021, with the case still pending in court in front of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis.