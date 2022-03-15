Nevada county to consider counting all ballots by hand

Nevada’s Nye County will consider counting all ballots by hand in this year’s primary and general elections.

In a 5-0 vote on Tuesday the county’s commissioners asked the county clerk to consider making hand-counted paper ballots the only way to vote in the upcoming primary and general elections, according to 8 News Now. The county’s primary is set for June, though it is unclear how the effort could progress before then.

Ten people voted twice in Nevada in the 2020 election and 10 dead individuals had votes sent in their names, according to 8 News Now, which is significantly less than the almost 4,000 cases of voter fraud that state and national GOP figures have claimed.

The agenda item said the proposal directing the county clerk to consider hand-counting ballots was meant “to ensure accuracy and transparency of the democratic voting process,” according to 8 News Now.

Nye County Clerk Sandra Merlino, however, said all polling locations must have one electronic voting machine, in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to The Nevada Independent. While Merlino did not object to the effort, she warned that her office does not have the capacity to implement the shift in voting technique in such close proximity to the June primary date.

She also noted the large number of ballots that would have to be ordered, and recognized the high cost a hand-counting election could be, according to The Nevada Independent.

The commissioners voted on the measure after leading 2020 election deniers and conspiracy theorists claimed that the voting machines used in Nevada and Nye County specifically are in danger of being breached by cyber attacks that could influence election outcomes, according to The Nevada Independent. The news outlet, however, noted that evidence presented had already been debunked.

Republican Commissioner Debra Strickland told The Nevada Independent that if Merlino accepts the proposal, machines operated by Dominion Voting Machines would not be used for elections in the county. Dominion’s voting machines have been the target of election fraud allegations. The company has filed defamation lawsuits in response to the claims.

Merlino, however, said she will make sure one Dominion voting machine is at each voting location to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act because she “not have the means to provide ADA compliant voting” in any other way, according to The Nevada Independent.

Roughly 40 percent of voters in Nye County cast ballots by mail in the 2020 presidential election, according to the county’s election summary report. Then-President Trump beat then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden by roughly 10,000 votes.