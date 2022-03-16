Maryland to drop college degree requirement for more state jobs

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced an initiative this week to drop college degree requirements for thousands of state jobs.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Hogan said he will partner with the state’s departments of Labor and Budget and Management to recruit and market roles for job seekers in their Skilled Through Alternative Routes (STAR) program.

Those eligible in the STAR initiative are 25 years of age or older, are active in the labor force, have at least a high school diploma, and have developed their skills through alternative institutions such as community college, apprenticeships, military service and employment.

According to the statement, 47 percent of the 2,869,000 workers in the state are considered STARs.

“Through these efforts we are launching today, we are ensuring that qualified, non-degree candidates are regularly being considered for these career-changing opportunities,” Hogan said at the news conference. “This is exactly the kind of bold, bipartisan solution we need to continue leading the nation by giving even more Marylanders the opportunities they need to be successful.”

A statement on the initiative noted there are currently more than 300 state government jobs that do not require a four-year college degree, with open positions listed online.

“There are over 1 million Marylanders who do not have bachelor’s degrees, but do have skills for jobs that are in demand by both the State of Maryland and other employers,” Opportunity@Work CEO and co-founder Byron Auguste said at the news conference.

“This will enable more Marylanders to work, learn and earn to their fullest potential and is a promising model for other states and employers to follow,” he added.