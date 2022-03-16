Hochul signs sexual harassment bills spurred by Cuomo scandal

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has signed a package of legislation focused on workplace harassment amid the fallout from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

“From day one, it has been one of my top priorities to clean up Albany, change a culture of harassment and abuse, and ensure safe, respectful workplaces,” Hochul said at a news conference Wednesday.

“Everyone has the right to a workplace free of unlawful discrimination and harassment, and I will never stop fighting for gender equity. While there’s more work to be done, I am proud of the steps we are taking to promote safety, dignity, and respect for all New Yorkers,” she added.

One of the three bills will require the state’s Division of Human Rights to establish a toll-free confidential hotline for those who file complaints about workplace sexual harassment.

Another piece of legislation wipes away a previous exclusion that prevented personal staff for elected officials and the judiciary from protections under New York’s Human Rights Law.

And the final part of the package classifies releasing records in an effort to discredit victims of workplace discrimination/harassment as unlawful retaliatory action. It also provides additional recourse to victims of retaliation, allowing victims to file a complaint with the Attorney General who can proceed with the case to the state Supreme Court.

The passage of the package comes after New York state Attorney General Letitia James (D) released a report last August that found that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including a number of former state employees.

Cuomo resigned in the face of a move to impeach him after the release of James’ report, but has recently claimed that he was the victim of political attacks — and is reportedly considering a run against Hochul for his previous post.

The new laws were a direct response to some of the actions by Cuomo and his aides, including releasing personnel records in an alleged effort to smear one of his acsusers.

“In the wake of last year’s events, New Yorkers have made it abundantly clear that they stand with survivors of sexual harassment and will not tolerate any failure to hold abusers accountable in the workplace,” state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D) said in a statement.

“Today we ensure that all sexual harassment survivors have the opportunity to openly seek justice as we work to build a safer New York for all,” she added.