Intel announces details of plan to invest $100M into education

Intel on Thursday announced details of its plan to invest $100 million into education in Ohio, two months after announcing $20 billion will go toward building chip factories in the state.

Intel announced in January that it would invest $100 million into Ohio schools and education to develop skilled workers, but gave no details.

The company on Thursday said the money would be used over the next decade to develop semiconductor manufacturing education and research collaborations with universities, community colleges and technical educators.

Fifty million dollars will go directly to higher education institutions in Ohio, and another $50 million will go toward national opportunities.

Intel partnered with the U.S. National Science Foundation, which will also be giving $50 million for national funding opportunities in the sector.

Part of the $50 million to Ohio will create the Intel Semiconductor Education and Research Program for Ohio, which will provide equipment, educators and opportunities for students in the industry.

“At Intel, we strongly believe that investing in education is necessary to ensure we have the right talent to support our growth and help the U.S. regain leadership in semiconductor manufacturing,” Christy Pambianchi, Intel executive vice president and chief people officer, said.

“Our goal is to bring these programs and opportunities to a variety of two-year and four-year colleges, universities and technical programs, because it is critical that we expand and diversify STEM education,” Pambianchi added. “Intel is committed to preparing America’s workforce with the technology skills needed now and into the future.”

Intel said in January that construction on the chip factories will begin at the end of 2022 and will create 7,000 construction jobs and 3,000 Intel jobs. Thousands more long-term jobs are expected to come out of the venture.