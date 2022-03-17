Michigan AG: ‘Paxton is a walking hate crime’

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) called Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) a “walking hate crime” after he called Department of Health and Human Services assistant secretary for health Rachel Levine, who is transgender, a man.

Earlier this week, Levine was named as one of USA Today’s “Women of the Year.” On Thursday, Paxton posted a screenshot of the post on Twitter and said, “Rachel Levine is a man.”

Nessel slammed Paxton for the comment, quote-tweeting his statement.

“When people ask me why I don’t attend National Association of Attorneys General events anymore, it’s this. Paxton is a walking hate crime,” she said.

The development comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) last month ordered that reports of transgender children receiving gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers be investigated by state agencies as child abuse.

Texas was sued by Lambda Legal and the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, which are representing the mother of a 16-year-old transgender teen who said the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services was investigating her.

A Texas judge halted investigations by the state into parents providing gender-affirming care to transgender youth, issuing an injunction and saying the probe went “beyond the scope” of Abbott’s duty.

However, Paxton said he would be appealing the ruling.

“Democrat judge tries to halt legal and necessary investigations into those trying to abuse our kids through ‘trans’ surgeries and prescription drugs,” Paxton said on Twitter. “I’m appealing. I’ll win this fight to protect our Texas children.”

The Hill has reached out to Paxton’s office for comment.