trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Michigan AG: ‘Paxton is a walking hate crime’

by Caroline Vakil - 03/17/22 6:28 PM ET
Getty Images

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) called Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) a “walking hate crime” after he called Department of Health and Human Services assistant secretary for health Rachel Levine, who is transgender, a man.

Earlier this week, Levine was named as one of USA Today’s “Women of the Year.” On Thursday, Paxton posted a screenshot of the post on Twitter and said, “Rachel Levine is a man.”

Nessel slammed Paxton for the comment, quote-tweeting his statement.

“When people ask me why I don’t attend National Association of Attorneys General events anymore, it’s this. Paxton is a walking hate crime,” she said.

The development comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) last month ordered that reports of transgender children receiving gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers be investigated by state agencies as child abuse. 

Texas was sued by Lambda Legal and the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, which are representing the mother of a 16-year-old transgender teen who said the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services was investigating her. 

A Texas judge halted investigations by the state into parents providing gender-affirming care to transgender youth, issuing an injunction and saying the probe went “beyond the scope” of Abbott’s duty.

However, Paxton said he would be appealing the ruling. 

“Democrat judge tries to halt legal and necessary investigations into those trying to abuse our kids through ‘trans’ surgeries and prescription drugs,” Paxton said on Twitter. “I’m appealing. I’ll win this fight to protect our Texas children.”

The Hill has reached out to Paxton’s office for comment.

Tags Dana Nessel Greg Abbott Ken Paxton Rachel Levine Texas Transgender

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  4. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  5. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  6. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  7. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  8. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  9. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  10. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  11. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  12. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  13. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
  14. First Nations members urge Pope...
  15. Democrats need to get out of their...
  16. What’s going on with the Johnson...
  17. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  18. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
Load more

Video

See all Video