Shooting on Florida public transit bus leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

Florida police reported on Thursday that a shooting that took place on a public transit bus left two people dead and two others injured.

“#FLPD & #FLFR confirms 4 people were transported as a result of the shooting that occurred on a bus. The bus came to a stop in the parking lot of the Fort Lauderdale Police Dept. As a result of this, a car crash occurred, injuring an additional 3 people who were treated on scene,” the Fort Lauderdale Police Department tweeted.

“As a result of the shooting, one victim was pronounced deceased on scene. A second victim died at the hospital. Two other victims remain hospitalized,” police added.

Authorities said that a suspect was in custody and that they did not believe there was any further threat to the public.

Acting Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Luis Alvarez said that the suspect had surrendered to officials, ABC News reported. Details regarding the identity of the suspect or motive were not immediately clear, though police said it was not an officer-involved incident.

Alvarez said during a briefing that “several gunshots” were heard by the bus driver close to 3:30 p.m. local time, prompting him to navigate the bus into the police department’s parking lot, the network noted.

The bus pulling into the parking lot resulted in a collision with another vehicle, causing three people to sustain minor injuries.