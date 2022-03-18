Minnesota man among those killed in Ukraine bread line

A Minnesota man who was caring for his sick wife was among those killed in a bread line in Ukraine on Thursday.

Jimmy Hill, age 67, was killed in a heavy artillery attack on Thursday, police from the Ukrainian region of Chernihiv said.

Cheryl Hill Gordon posted about her brother’s death on Facebook on Thursday, describing what he was doing at the time he was killed.

“My brother Jimmy Hill was killed yesterday in Chernihiv, Ukraine. He was waiting in a bread line with several other people when they were gunned down by Russian military [snipers]. His body was found in the street by the local police,” Gordon wrote on her Facebook.

A local news outlet reported earlier this month that Hill went to Ukraine with his Ukrainian wife to get her “life-extending [multiple sclerosis] treatment,” Inforum.com reported.

The State Department on Thursday confirmed one American citizen had been killed in Ukraine, but did not identify Hill.

Hill was seen on his Facebook earlier this week contemplating if he and his wife should try to flee.

“We could try a break out tomorrow but Ira’s mom doesnt want to. Each day people are killed trying to escape. But bombs falling here at night. Risk either way…I only have wifi a few hours a day.We have enough food for a few days,” Hill said on Facebook Monday.