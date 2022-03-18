Virginia police officer pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charge

A police officer from Rocky Mount, Va., pleaded guilty on Friday to charges in connection with the Capitol riot.

Jacob Fracker, 30, entered a guilty plea at a federal court hearing after he was charged with conspiracy to disrupt an official proceeding, WSLS reported. He will have his sentencing hearing on April 28.

Fracker is one of two Rocky Mount police officers who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Evidence presented in court showed that Fracker, fellow officer Thomas Robertson and another individual traveled together to Washington, D.C., and packed three gas masks for the trip, according to the local news station.

The three wore the masks to enter the building as Robertson carried a wooden stick and blocked the way of responding officers.

Both of the officers were fired after their involvement in the riot was discovered, and they both initially rejected plea agreements in August.

Multiple people died on Jan. 6 as a group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to stop the electoral certification of President Biden’s 2020 electoral win.

Hundreds of individuals have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot as authorities continue to investigate the attack and events leading up to it.