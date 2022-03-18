Alabama officials reverse decision to ban anti-Biden license plate after conservative backlash

Alabama officials reversed a decision to allow a man to keep an anti-President Biden license plate after first banning the tag.

The Alabama Department of Revenue and Motor Vehicle Division apologized to Nathan Kirk, a local gun store owner, for its initial decision, AL.com reported on Tuesday.

Kirk specialized a license plate in October with the letters “LGBFJB,” with the “LGB” referring to the popular anti-Biden phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” and “FJB” standing for “F— Joe Biden.”

Last month, the state told Kirk he must change the license plate letters or they wouldn’t renew his vehicle registration, prompting Kirk to consider legal action against the department for an alleged violation of First Amendment rights, according to AL.com.

Kirk also spoke to several conservative outlets after the state said it would prevent him from using the license plate.

The Alabama man told AL.com on Tuesday the license plate was about more than just a “goofy tag.”

“The meaning behind it does seem like a victory,” he said. “Not like I was just throwing a fit that somebody told me I couldn’t do so.”

Alabama officials were originally concerned with profanity, telling AL.com they do not allow the “f—” on any license plate. But in a letter to Kirk on March 9, the state apologized for the “inconvenience.”

“Let’s Go Brandon” became synonymous with “F— Joe Biden” after a reporter at a NASCAR race last year mistakenly thought the crowd was chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” when they were chanting “F— Joe Biden.”

It has since been used to mock the president, including in a Christmas Eve presidential phone call when a man spoke the phrase directly at an unsuspecting Biden.