Maryland to consider banning cat declawing

Maryland is working to pass a law that would ban cat declawing in the state as a House bill supporting the move passed last week.

The bill says it would prohibit “veterinary practitioner from performing certain declawing procedures on a cat unless the procedure is necessary for a therapeutic purpose; authorizing the State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners to impose certain disciplinary actions on a veterinary practitioner for willful violations of the prohibition.”

A person who violates the law would receive a $1,000 fine.

The bill passed the House on March 10 in a vote of 112 to 25 and it was referred to the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs committee.

A similar bill was passed in the Senate in February in a 32 to 14 vote.

The bills will have to be approved by the opposing chambers and signed by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan for it to go into effect. Maryland would then be the second state to pass a law banning declawing, following New York.

Declawing has been popular as it prevents cats from destroying household furniture, but has been deemed inhumane by experts and animal rights activists.