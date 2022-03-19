2 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Virginia restaurant and bar

Two people are dead and three are injured after shooting broke out outside a restaurant and bar in Norfolk, Va., Saturday morning.

Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, and Devon M. Harris, a 25-year-old resident of Portsmouth, Va., were killed in the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

The three people who were wounded are all men, with one sustaining life-threatening injuries, per The Virginian-Pilot. The police have not made any arrest yet in connection to the shooting.

Jenkins went out that night with her best friend, per the local outlet. As she was leaving Chicho’s Pizza Backstage as it was closing, an argument and then gunfire broke out.

“She wasn’t much of a going-out kind of person at all,” Maurice Jenkins, her father, told The Virginian-Pilot. “But she had a friend visiting from out of town who wanted to go out.”

Jenkins was a breaking news reporter for the outlet before her promotion to the education beat. An editor for The Virginian-Pilot called her repeatedly to ask her to cover the shooting, but was unable to reach her.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Virginian-Pilot & Daily Press reporter Sierra Jenkins,” The National Associated of Black Journalists tweeted. “She was a talented reporter with a bright future ahead of her. We send condolences to her family and colleagues.”

Jenkins had just moved into her own apartment and was the godmother for her best friend’s daughter, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

“Keeping the Jenkins and @virginianpilot families in my prayers during this difficult time,” Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) said in a post on Twitter. “Coastal Virginia is better because of Sierra’s reporting and pursuit of the truth.”