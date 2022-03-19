trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Shooting outside Arkansas car show leaves as many as 10 injured

by Caroline Vakil - 03/19/22 10:13 PM ET
Getty Images

Arkansas State Police (ASP) reported that a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas left up to 10 people wounded Saturday evening, according to preliminary information they said they were provided.

Just before 7:30 p.m. local time “Arkansas State Troopers of the Highway Patrol Division and Special Agents of the Criminal Investigation Division were dispatched to Dumas following an initial report of a shooting outside a local business where a car show was underway,” Bill Sadler, a spokesman for ASP, said in a statement.

“Preliminary information provided to ASP is that as many as 10 people had been wounded by gunfire,” he continued, adding that no further information could be provided at the time.

Details regarding the motive, the identities of the victims or shooter(s) or if any arrests had been made were not immediately clear.

Dumas, Ark., is located less than 100 miles southeast of Little Rock.  

Tags Arkansas Shooting

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  4. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  5. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  6. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  7. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  8. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  9. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  10. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  11. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  12. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  13. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
  14. First Nations members urge Pope...
  15. Democrats need to get out of their...
  16. What’s going on with the Johnson...
  17. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  18. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
Load more

Video

See all Video