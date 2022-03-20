1 dead, over 20 injured in shooting at Arkansas event meant to promote non-violence

At least one person died and more than 20 others, including children, were injured in a shooting that broke out at an event meant to promote non-violence in Arkansas on Saturday evening, officials said.

As local NBC-affiliate KARK reported, the shooting occurred at a “Hood-Nic” car show hosted by the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization in Dumas, Ark. At least 24 people were injured, according to authorities. Two victims were reportedly transported from the scene via helicopter.

One suspect is in custody and a search ins underway for anyone else who may have fired into the crowd of people at the event.

Dumas Police Chief Keith Finch told monticellolive.com that the shooting started around 6:50 p.m. when “multiple gunmen just started shooting.”

The Arkansas State Police have taken over the investigation.

In a statement to USA Today, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said “gunfire that swept across a crowd” at the event, which ran through the center of Dumas.

“We apologize for all of this…, this has never happened with us at our event ever,” event organizer Wallace McGehee said. “For something like this to happen, it’s a tragedy.”