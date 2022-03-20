1 killed, ‘multiple’ people injured in Dallas shooting
One person died and “multiple” people were injured in a shooting on Saturday night in Dallas.
Police responded to the situation around midnight, according to ABC News.
“At this time, I can confirm one individual was shot and transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries,” the Dallas Police Department told the network. “Multiple individuals were also shot and injured during this incident. This is an active investigation and information is limited.”
DEVELOPING
