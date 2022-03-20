trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

1 killed, ‘multiple’ people injured in Dallas shooting

by Rachel Scully - 03/20/22 9:28 AM ET

One person died and “multiple” people were injured in a shooting on Saturday night in Dallas. 

Police responded to the situation around midnight, according to ABC News.

“At this time, I can confirm one individual was shot and transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries,” the Dallas Police Department told the network. “Multiple individuals were also shot and injured during this incident. This is an active investigation and information is limited.”

DEVELOPING

Tags Dallas Shooting Texas

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  4. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  5. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  6. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  7. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  8. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  9. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  10. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  11. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  12. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  13. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  14. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  15. ‘The words of a president...
  16. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  17. First Nations members urge Pope...
  18. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
Load more

Video

See all Video