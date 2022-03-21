Two troopers, third person killed on highway in Philadelphia

Two Pennsylvania state troopers and one civilian were killed on Monday after a car struck them on an interstate in south Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed their deaths on Twitter, saying the three were killed at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Interstate 95 South.

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY – The Pennsylvania State Police confirms two Troopers and a civilian were struck and killed on I-95 South in the area of milepost 18 in Philadelphia City at approx. 12:40 a.m. More information to follow. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) March 21, 2022

The PA troopers were attempting to get a man who was walking on I-95 into their patrol SUV, NBC News Philadelphia reported. A driver tried to get around the officers via the shoulder of the highway but struck all three people. The hit reportedly sent them into the northbound lanes of I-95.

The driver reportedly stayed on the scene during the investigation, which closed the Walt Whitman Bridge for hours. It is not clear whether the driver will be charged, and the victims’ names have not been released.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) wrote on Twitter that he and his wife, Frances, are praying for the victims’ loved ones.

“This tragedy is a reminder that our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect us and our communities,” he added.

Early this morning in Philadelphia two @PAStatePolice troopers and a civilian were fatally struck during a traffic stop. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 21, 2022

The Philadelphia Police Department also sent their condolences on Twitter.

“The Philadelphia Police Department extends its sincerest condolences to our brothers and sisters of the @PAStatePolice, as well the family of the civilian victim,” it wrote. “May they rest in peace.”