Gunfire interrupts vigil for shooting victims in Alabama

A vigil being held for two victims of a shooting in Mobile, Alabama, was interrupted by gunfire Sunday night.

The vigil was for two people killed in a shooting on Friday near a shopping center, The Associated Press reported. Police have not released their names.

Police were already at the scene and one officer returned fire, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told the AP. No one was injured.

Authorities confiscated weapons and detained several people, the AP reported. It is unclear what prompted the shooting or how the suspect will be charged.

The Friday shooting occurred around the same time as a gun battle on a busy thoroughfare, which killed one person.