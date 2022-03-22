School apologizes after teacher leads preschool students in chant denouncing Biden

A private school in Southern California has issued an apology after a video surfaced of a preschool teacher leading her students in a chant denouncing President Biden.

Video obtained by local affiliate ABC 7 News showed an unidentified teacher at the Turning Point Christian School in Norco, Calif., asking her students who their president is.

“Who’s our president?” the teacher asked her students.

“Biden,” the students replied in unison. The teacher then asked, “What do we want to do with him?”

“We want him out!” the preschool students shouted in unison.

According to its website, Turning Point is a nonprofit, Christian-based school for preschool through the sixth grade.

Turning Point parent Christina McFadden told ABC 7 that the video that surfaced was shared via the school’s messaging app before being taken down. She said the video was from a President’s Day lesson.

McFadden added that she has removed her daughter from attending the school, adding that incidents like this can’t happen in children’s classrooms, according to the ABC affiliate.

“It doesn’t matter at this point what side of the fence you’re on. This can happen in your child’s classroom, and it is happening,” McFadden said.

In a statement, Turning Point school officials apologized for the misunderstanding caused by the video, NBC News reported.

“Earlier today a video was posted that has since been deleted as it did not share our school and church philosophy of honoring and respecting authority including those in government positions,” the school said in a statement, per NBC News.

School officials did not say whether the teacher in the video will face any disciplinary action, the outlet noted