Florida LGBTQ+ caucus slams state Democrats for Disney fundraiser amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’ controversy

Florida’s LGBTQ+ Democratic caucus is criticizing its own party for holding an annual fundraiser at Disney World amid blowback the company received from not doing enough to stop a bill that limits how Florida schools teach about sexual orientation and gender identity.

“The messaging and timing couldn’t be any poorer,” Stephen Gaskill, the head of the caucus, said in a memo obtained by NBC News.

“This is the last place the Florida Democratic Party should be holding a fundraiser — especially during Pride Month,” Gaskill said about the Leadership Blue Gala, which is scheduled for June 18. “On behalf of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic caucus, we’re calling on the party to find another location for this event. We should not be at Disney this year.”

Gaskill said he expressed his views to Marcus Dixon, the Florida Democratic Party’s executive director, who told him that the timing of the event was unfortunate but that there were limited venue options for the gala, according to NBC.

Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones, one of three openly gay Democrats serving in the legislature, told NBC that he does not believe Disney deserves the blame entirely since they worked with him under the radar to stop the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. However, Jones said he understands why Democrats and LGBTQ people are angry.

“There’s bad timing with this,” Jones said. “We need to look at the date. I think we need to go back and reexamine this.”

Disney employees are themselves conducting walkouts in protest of the bill.

The legislation, which passed the Florida Senate earlier this month, bans teachers from talking about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary schools. It is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Disney CEO Bob Chapek apologized earlier this month for not speaking out against the bill earlier, a move that angered many Disney employees.

Chapek said that the company would suspend political donations in Florida and support efforts to fight against similar legislation being introduced in other states.