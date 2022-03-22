Four students hit by car at Florida bus stop

Four students in Palm Beach County, Fla., were hospitalized on Tuesday after a car drove onto a sidewalk and struck them.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that the students were waiting for a school bus around 7 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle, swerved onto a sidewalk and struck them.

The students are currently hospitalized, and police did not have an immediate update on their condition.

The Hill has reached out to the sheriff’s office for further comment.

The students were waiting in the city of Royal Palm Beach at an intersection off of Crestwood Blvd.

According to NBC affiliate WPTV, the four students attend Royal Palm Beach Community High School in the county, which is just north of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The school’s principal, Michelle Fleming, told parents that counseling as well as a therapy dog were available for students who witnessed the incident or needed to talk about it, according to the Palm Beach Post.

A video shared by WPTV shows a wrecked SUV with a crushed front bumper, a smashed windshield and tire marks on the grass.

The news follows a tragic accident last week, when nine people died in Texas after a pickup truck crashed into a vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest’s men’s and women’s golf teams.

Six students were said to have died in the crash.