Large tornado hits New Orleans

The city of New Orleans was hit by a large tornado Tuesday evening after the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Storm Prediction Center issued a tornado watch earlier that morning.

“Large tornado on the ground in New Orleans! Take shelter now!” the National Weather Service of New Orleans announced.

The tornado hit the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, WDSU News reported, and was also confirmed in Lacombe, La., located across Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans.

NWS New Orleans cleared the area of a tornado warning 16 minutes later, saying, “The tornado and associated storm have moved to the east.”

“There are still showers around but none are severe at this time,” it added.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center issued its tornado watch Tuesday morning for more than a dozen Louisiana counties, WWL-TV reported. The center warned of severe weather, the second-highest risk category for weather, until 7 p.m. CDT on Tuesday evening.

The area of the tornado watch covered south Mississippi as well as southeast Louisiana.

The weather conditions were predicted Tuesday morning to worsen as temperatures rose throughout the day.

“We’re still a bit uncertain on just how intense and how longer-lived some of these tornadoes may be, so we’re going to be just below that threshold of the greatest risk,” said Jeremy Grams, lead forecaster with the Storm Prediction Center, on Tuesday morning.

The NWS issued a tornado warning Tuesday night until 8:30 p.m. CDT for locations including Slidell, La., and Picayune and Nicholson, Miss.