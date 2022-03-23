Hundreds of National Guard personnel activated in Louisiana after tornadoes

Louisiana activated 300 National Guard personnel after New Orleans was shaken by a large tornado, leading to multiple injuries, two confirmed deaths and extensive land damage.

The state authorized the activation of the 300 personnel to clear roads and provide security and engineering support, joining firefighters and other first responders in searching through buildings to look for anyone still in the area, the Louisiana National Guard confirmed to The Hill.

It has approximately 93 soldiers and airmen deployed to assist with the immediate response mission, such as search and rescue operations, warehouse commodities preparation and others.

The personnel will also help with route clearance, as well as road debris removal, security force augmentation and commodities distribution.

The city of New Orleans was hit by a large tornado Tuesday evening, which flipped cars, toppled buses and ripped roofs off homes. The tornado killed at least two people, who have not yet been named.

While New Orleans escaped significant damage, tornadoes hit the areas of St. Bernard Parish, next to the city, as well as Arabi and Lacombe, according to The Associated Press. One person reportedly died in St. Bernard Parish.

“We will provide more details as damages are assessed, and we implore New Orleans residents to remain patient and vigilant and allow both our brave public service teams and the Entergy technicians to do their jobs unimpeded,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said on Twitter late Tuesday.

The same storm system also spawned tornados in other states, including Texas, where one woman died, and Alabama, according to the AP.