Arrest made in fatal Arkansas car show shooting

Arkansas police have arrested a man in connection to a car show shooting in Dumas last weekend that left one person dead and 26 others injured

Brandon Deandra Knight, a 22-year-old Jacksonville native, was arrested Wednesday after he was released from a hospital in Dumas, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

Knight is being charged with first degree battery and aggravated assault, and is being held at Dumas City Jail ahead of his first scheduled court appearance Thursday.

A judge set Knight’s bond at $100,000 during a Wednesday hearing, according to NBC News.

The gunfire on Saturday night was described by state police as a shootout between two people at the car show, which helps raise money for local scholarships and school funding, NBC reports.

“The bottom line on this is just two individuals got into a gunfight,” Col. William J. Bryant said, per NBC. “Unfortunately we had multi victims of the shooting incident.”

The casualties included five young children, ranging from just 19 months old to 11-years-old, NBC reports.

The lone fatality was Cameron Shaffer, a 23-year-old from Jacksonville, who died at Dumas Hospital, according to police.

The Hoodnic Foundation, which organizes the event, said “we are heartbroken and in shock at what took place during tonight’s car show,” in a statement posted to the group’s Facebook page.

Arkansas police are continuing to investigate the incident.