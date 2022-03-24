Miami Beach bans alcohol sales after 6 p.m. in response to spring break violence

Miami Beach will ban alcohol sales after 6 p.m. in curfew areas starting Thursday as a result of violent outbreaks this spring break.

City leaders announced the new rule Wednesday morning, Miami outlet WSVN reported. The order will be in effect for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

Local business owners catering to spring breakers objected to the regulation.

“This is the most peak time, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” Monjurul Alam, who owns a Mini Mart, told WSVN. “This is the most peak time for us. When we finish going through these rules, we gonna lose a lot of money. I agree that we need safety also, but if it is continuous, it will be super, super hard for us, but if it’s two, three days, I think it’s OK.”

In addition to the evening alcohol ban, the city will also operate under a midnight to 6 a.m. curfew for the whole weekend. The curfew was announced after last weekend when the city experienced two shootings in as many days.

“I think that’s insane,” Artie Olivari, who’s visiting from New York, told WSVN. “We’re from New York City. We don’t like that stuff.”

City garages will close Thursday through Sunday at 11 p.m. Hotels will be allowed to operate after 11 p.m. but only for hotel guests.