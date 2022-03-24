Autopsy: Driver in fatal Las Vegas crash had cocaine, PCP in system

A man who crashed into a minivan in January, killing himself and eight others involved in the massive wreck in Las Vegas, had cocaine and PCP in his system, authorities say.

Gary Dean Robinson, 59, had 390 nanograms of cocaine per milliliter of blood and 27 ng/mL of PCP in his system, according to a copy of a toxicology report released publicly on Monday that was obtained by The Hill from the Clark County Office of the Coroner and Medical Examiner.

The report concluded that Robinson also had alcohol in his system when he crashed his Dodge Challenger into a minivan on Jan. 29, killing himself, his passenger and seven members of a family in the other vehicle.

Before the crash, Robinson reportedly sped up his Challenger, racing from 90 mph to 103 mph before he blew by a red light at an intersection.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident with the North Las Vegas Police Department. Officials told KSNV in Las Vegas that board officials requested a full autopsy and toxicology report.

Police have officially determined that Robinson was at fault for the crash, which involved 15 vehicles.

