Connecticut becomes latest state to suspend gas tax

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) became the latest governor to sign legislation suspending the state’s gas tax to cushion the blow of rising gas prices.

Lamont signed legislation on Thursday that will halt the state’s 25 cent per gallon gas tax from April 1 until June 30.

The legislation also gives residents a reprieve on sales taxes for clothing and footwear that costs less than $100 between April 10 and April 16, in addition to suspending bus fares between April 1 and June 30.

“With this bipartisan action, we are taking steps to provide some relief to consumers as they face rising prices due to a number of international dynamics and market instability that go far beyond our state. Connecticut is in a stronger fiscal position than ever before, and I am determined to use every tool available to provide relief for our residents,” Lamont said in a statement.

Other states that have signed similar legislation to halt gas taxes include Maryland and Georgia. Officials have been eager to find ways to blunt the domestic impact of the United States’ sanctions on Russian energy imports as the price of oil increased.

The national average price of gas was $4.236 on Thursday, according to AAA, with prices per gallon more than $5 in California and Nevada.

The record for the highest national average price of gas was $4.331 on March 11 and $5.135 for diesel on March 12, according to AAA.

Other states are considering their own measures to combat rising gas prices, including a gas tax holiday that would last a month and has been included in Florida’s state budget earlier this month, CBS News reported. But the final word over how it is spent is left to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and it would not go into effect until October.

Meanwhile, there is a proposal out by California Democrats to give drivers a $400 gas rebate, which would come out of the state’s surplus.