Michigan school board votes out president for allegedly choking, punching board member

A Flint, Mich., school board president was removed from her post on Wednesday night after she allegedly punched and choked another board member during a committee meeting Wednesday morning.

Flint Community Schools Board of Education President Danielle Green allegedly slammed treasurer Laura MacIntyre into a desk, grabbed her throat and punched her multiple times, drawing blood and giving MacIntyre a concussion, Michigan Live reported.

MacIntyre said the attack was completely unprovoked, according to Michigan Live.

“There was no escalation, fight or attack previous to being attacked,” she said. “I was brutally attacked and had to seek medical attention. I am only here to see that the truth comes out and justice is served.”

Flint police responded to the scene and the incident is currently under investigation, but Green was not arrested, according to the The Detroit News. The school board held an emergency meeting that night and ousted Green from the presidency.

It was not immediately apparent what sparked the alleged assault.

In a letter to the Flint community on Thursday, Superintendent Kevelin Jones said, “We will not let the events that occurred yesterday distract us from our unified mission to provide the children of Flint with a safe space to learn, grow and play.”

“Alongside districts from across the country, we have witnessed firsthand the increased negativity surrounding educators,” Jones wrote. “Our school community must treat each other with respect.”