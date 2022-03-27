Driver crashes into homeless encampment, killing four

A driver killed four people after crashing into an homeless encampment in Oregon early Sunday morning.

Two people at the encampment died at the scene and two others died at a hospital, the Salem Police Department said in a statement.

Two other people were transported to a local hospital with “life-threatening injuries” and the driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was also taken for medical treatment.

Salem police identified the driver as 24-year-old Enrique Rodriguez in a statement Sunday evening, and said he had been arrested on charges including manslaughter in the first degree, second degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Rodriguez was driving a “two-door sports coupe,” the police’s statement added.

Police also said they were “actively investigating the circumstances and believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor.”

“It’s a tragedy what took place,” Josh Lair, who leads Be Bold Street Ministries, an organization that serves people who are homeless in Salem, told The New York Times.

“This city, everybody will be affected by this. It’s a horrible event,” Lair added.

Other people at the encampment, including three people who were later taken to a local motel, were assisted by officers to gather their belongings and find alternate shelter, the press release added.