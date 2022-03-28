Fauci to address graduates at Roger Williams University

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has been tapped to deliver the keynote address at Roger Williams University’s commencement ceremony.

In a statement on Monday, the university said that Fauci will also receive an honorary degree from the school.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), has advised seven presidents throughout his career, on health issues from HIV/AIDS to COVID-19.

“The ability to synthesize vast amounts of information and to make decisions that consider health, science, cultural, legal and political implications, is the type of education we strive to offer our students,” Roger Williams President Ioannis Miaoulis said in a statement.

“Dr. Fauci’s experience throughout his career, but especially over the last two years, has modeled how to do this exceptionally well and provides a real-world example to our students as they enter a complex world,” he added.

“We cannot imagine a more ideal leader to share insights on tackling monumental challenges and to inspire our graduates on how best to thrive in today’s global society.”

Roger Williams, a private institution with campuses in Boston, Mass., and Providence, R.I., will hold its commencement ceremony on May 20.

Fauci rose to new prominence as a chief spokesperson for the government’s COVID-19 response, but has also become a punching bag for Republicans frustrated with continued restrictions to control the virus.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) says he plans to subpoena Fauci‘s records if Republicans retake the Senate in November’s midterm elections and he becomes chairman of the Senate Health Committee.