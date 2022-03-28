Trump Organization ordered to comply with New York attorney general’s subpoena in next month

The New York Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Trump Organization to comply with a subpoena issued by the New York attorney general’s office within the next month.

New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron gave the Trump Organization until April 20 to provide a report detailing “potentially responsive information.”

“The Trump Organization Report must specify, as much as reasonably possible, the quantities of documents collected, reviewed, and produced, and the quantities of documents reviewed from each device or likely location or responsive records,” Engoran wrote.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump Organization for comment.

This subpoena was issued more than two years ago by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) in connection with an investigation into whether the Trump Organization artificially inflated its value to increase its perceived net worth.

The judge also ordered that computer forensics company HaystackID, hired to audit the company’s compliance with the subpoena issued by the New York attorney general’s office, submit a weekly report detailing its findings, starting one week from the order issued on Monday.

After the first detailed “Haystack Report” is submitted, the Trump Organization will have to submit another report one week later.

An in-person status conference between the Trump Organization and the New York attorney general’s office has also been scheduled for April 25.