trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

MIT reinstating standardized testing requirements

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/28/22 6:23 PM ET

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has announced the reinstatement of its standardized testing requirements amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19. 

In a statement on Monday, MIT said it made its decision due to the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and an increase in students taking tests in schools. 

“​​After careful consideration, we have decided to reinstate our SAT/ACT requirement for future admissions cycles. Our research shows standardized tests help us better assess the academic preparedness of all applicants, and also help us identify socioeconomically disadvantaged students who lack access to advanced coursework or other enrichment opportunities that would otherwise demonstrate their readiness for MIT,” MIT said in its statement. 

“We believe a requirement is more equitable and transparent than a test-optional policy,” it added.

MIT noted that the math portion of standardized tests is important when evaluating students’ performance through the system. 

“In other words, there is no path through MIT that does not rest on a rigorous foundation in mathematics, and we need to be sure our students are ready for that as soon as they arrive,” the institute said. 

There has been a move away from standardized tests, which have come under increased criticism. California’s university system just last week said it would not use the SAT or ACT as a requirement for admission. 

MIT initially suspended its testing requirements due to concerns about the ongoing pandemic, the statement noted.

Tags Massachusetts Massachusetts Institute of Technology standardize tests

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Biden administration announces...
  2. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  3. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  4. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  5. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  6. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  7. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  8. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  9. McConnell blasts ‘clumsy...
  10. Trump’s push for Russian dirt on...
  11. The Memo: Border surge spells...
  12. Senators trade offers in scramble...
  13. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
  14. First Nations members urge Pope...
  15. Chris Wallace rips Putin in first...
  16. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  17. Thousands of Arizona voters could...
  18. Political battle lines form on...
Load more

Video

See all Video