MIT reinstating standardized testing requirements

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has announced the reinstatement of its standardized testing requirements amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement on Monday, MIT said it made its decision due to the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and an increase in students taking tests in schools.

“​​After careful consideration, we have decided to reinstate our SAT/ACT requirement for future admissions cycles. Our research shows standardized tests help us better assess the academic preparedness of all applicants, and also help us identify socioeconomically disadvantaged students who lack access to advanced coursework or other enrichment opportunities that would otherwise demonstrate their readiness for MIT,” MIT said in its statement.

“We believe a requirement is more equitable and transparent than a test-optional policy,” it added.

MIT noted that the math portion of standardized tests is important when evaluating students’ performance through the system.

“In other words, there is no path through MIT that does not rest on a rigorous foundation in mathematics, and we need to be sure our students are ready for that as soon as they arrive,” the institute said.

There has been a move away from standardized tests, which have come under increased criticism. California’s university system just last week said it would not use the SAT or ACT as a requirement for admission.

MIT initially suspended its testing requirements due to concerns about the ongoing pandemic, the statement noted.