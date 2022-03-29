Jill Biden’s community college receives bomb threat

Authorities said a bomb threat was made at Northern Virginia Community College (NVCC), where first lady Dr. Jill Biden is a professor.

The school announced in a tweet on Tuesday that its Alexandria, Va. campus will remain closed throughout the day due to the threat, adding that students and faculty have evacuated the area.

“#NOVAAlert: CODE RED Alexandria Campus is closed today due to a bomb threat and the college has evacuated the area,” the school said. “Follow instructions of authorities and avoid area.”

First lady spokesperson Michael LaRosa told The Hill that Biden was informed about the bomb threat at the school, adding that she is currently not in danger.

The first lady had been scheduled to depart from the White House to teach a morning class.

“The First Lady was informed about a bomb threat at Northern Virginia Community College prior to departing the White House for class this morning,” LaRosa said. “At no point was she in any danger.”

The latest bomb threat comes after Vice President Harris’s husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, was escorted out of a Black History Month event last month at a local high school due to a security threat.

The Metropolitan Police Department later arrested two male teenagers, aged 16, in connection with bomb threats made at multiple D.C. high schools.