Fewer Americans say they are ‘thriving’ compared to a year ago: Gallup

Fewer Americans consider themselves to be “thriving” compared to a year ago, according to a Gallup poll released on Wednesday.

About 53.2 percent of the respondents said that they were “thriving.” That percentage is the lowest since January 2021, according to Gallup.

The percentage has dropped from last June, when 59.2 percent of Americans said that they were “thriving,” Gallup noted.

The survey giant categorizes Americans as “thriving,” “struggling” or “suffering,” based on a system in which they rate their lives on a scale ranging from 0 to 10, with Americans who rate their lives a 7 or higher are determined to be “thriving.”

Nearly 3.9 percent of Americans in the new poll were considered to be “suffering” — a percentage that has remained steady throughout the pandemic.

From October 2020 to June 2021, Democrats who were classified as “thriving” increased from about 42.1 percent to 58.1 percent. The percentage of Republicans who were “thriving” fell to around 64.7 percent during the period and independents saw an increase to 55.8 percent, according to Gallup.

All three groups have reportedly declined since then, with independents seeing the largest decline.

The Gallup poll of 2,837 adults, conducted between Feb. 15-23, has a margin of error of 2.3 percentage points.