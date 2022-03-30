Poll finds support for candidates who support police funding, oil and gas expansion

A new poll finds Americans showing support for candidates who have strong stances on issues such as police funding and oil and gas expansion ahead of the midterm elections.

According to an NBC News poll published Wednesday, 75 percent of those surveyed will vote for a candidate who supports police funding while 11 percent are less likely to do so.

Seventeen percent of respondents will support a candidate who believes in defunding the police, with 73 percent opposed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixty-nine percent of those surveyed said they will support a candidate who supports oil and gas expansion; 17 percent of those surveyed said the opposite.

Sixty-three percent of respondents said they will support a candidate who will back bipartisan infrastructure legislation, while 13 percent are less likely to support a candidate with that stance, according to the poll.

The poll also found that 56 percent of respondents will side with a candidate who supports Roe v. Wade and 50 percent will support someone who wants to do more to help Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

This comes as 30 percent of those surveyed said they are more likely to support a candidate endorsed by President Biden and 33 percent of respondents said they will support a candidate endorsed by former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump says he's uninterested in being Speaker if GOP retakes House Perdue says he 'misunderstood' Trump supporters' 'lock him up' chants about Kemp Jared Kushner expected to sit for interview with Jan. 6 panel this week: reports MORE.

The NBC News poll was conducted March 18-22 among 780 registered voters. The poll has a sampling error of 3.49 points.