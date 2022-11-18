University of Idaho students were probably asleep in their beds at time of stabbing: police

Police said a coroner believes the four University of Idaho students killed at their residence were likely asleep in their beds at the time of their fatal stabbings.

The Moscow Police Department, located in the northern part of the state, said in a Facebook post on Friday that Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed multiple times, and some had defensive wounds, indicating they tried to defend themselves.

The coroner did not find any signs of sexual assault.

Police released a map of the students’ movements on the night before the deaths earlier on Friday.

Goncalves and Mogen were at a local bar between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. and went to a local food truck around 1:40 a.m. Chapin and Kernodle were at a fraternity house that night.

All four had returned to the house located off campus by 1:45 a.m. The police said Chapin did not live at the house and was only visiting.

Police said a “private party” drove Goncalves and Mogen home, but did not reveal any additional details about who that was.

Officers responded to a 911 call around noon on Sunday about an unconscious individual and found the four students dead.

Police said they do not believe that the two surviving roommates of the house are involved in the killings.

Detectives obtained the contents of three dumpsters nearby to locate possible evidence and are contacting local businesses to determine if a fixed-blade knife was recently purchased.

They have conducted 38 interviews with people who might have information about the deaths, but no suspects are currently in custody, and the weapon has not been found.

Goncalves and Mogen were 21 years old, while Kernodle and Chapin were 20.

The Associated Press reported that police have said the students appear to have been targeted, and there was no sign of forced entry. The first officers who arrived on the scene found a door open.

— Updated at 11:56 a.m.