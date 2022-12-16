Father of alleged July 4 Highland Park shooter arrested on reckless conduct charges

The father of the alleged gunman at the Highland Park, Ill., July 4 parade shooting was arrested Thursday after prosecutors alleged he was criminally reckless in helping his son obtain a firearm.

A release from the State’s Attorney Office for Lake County in Illinois states that Highland Park Police arrested Robert Crimo Jr., the father of the alleged shooter, Robert Crimo III, and he was charged with seven counts of reckless conduct. Crimo Jr. turned himself in to police custody.

The release states that Crimo Jr. recklessly helped his son obtain a Firearm Owners Identification card (FOID), which allowed his son to eventually open fire on the parade, killing seven and injuring 48 others.

Crimo III obtained the firearm in 2019 while he was 19 years old, and he would have been unable to obtain the car without his father backing his application.

A grand jury indicted Crimo III on 21 counts of first-degree murder, three for each victim, in late July. He was also indicted on 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Reinhart said at a press conference on Friday that the system of parents being the “first line of defense” failed when Crimo Jr. sponsored his son’s application.

“He knew what he knew, and he signed the form anyway. This was criminally reckless and a contributing cause to the bodily harm suffered by the victims on July 4th,” Reinhart said.

Authorities have said that Crimo III threatened to “kill everyone” at his house in September 2019, months before he applied for the firearm. Police at the time responded by taking away Crimo III’s collection of knives.

Public records have also shown that he tried to commit suicide in April 2019, and he has a “history of attempts.”

Reinhart said at the press conference that Crimo Jr. could be sentenced to up to three years per count if found guilty, but sentences for reckless conduct counts are usually served concurrently.

Crimo Jr.’s bond hearing is scheduled for Saturday, and he is next set to appear in court on Jan. 31, 2023.

Crimo Jr. had said in media interviews that he did not expect to face charges and did not believe he did anything wrong.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.