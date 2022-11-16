Waukesha parade killer sentenced to six consecutive life terms

Darrell Brooks was sentenced to six consecutive life sentences without the possibility of early release on Wednesday for his role in the 2021 deadly Waukesha Christmas parade killing in Wisconsin.

Brooks killed six people and injured more than 60 others when he drove his SUV into a parade last December. The victims included children as young as 8 years old. He was found guilty of all 76 counts against him, including six of the counts of first-degree intentional homicide, by a jury in October.

Wisconsin does not have the death penalty.

Judge Jennifer Dorow recounted the emotional testimonies made by victims on Tuesday before handing down her sentence.

Dorow slammed Brooks, who was removed from the courtroom several times for disruptive behavior throughout the trial, over his seeming lack of remorse.

“His character, or lack thereof, is also demonstrated by his complete and utter denial of culpability in this case,” she said.

Dorow noted that was no evidence that he was suffering from a manic episode at the time of the incident, despite his claims that his mental health played a role.

Brooks was also ordered to pay restitution, including more than $47,000 on behalf of the Waukesha School District and more than $124,000 to the Crime Victim Compensation program. He was also given no-contact orders to protect the victims and their families.

“To order anything other than what I have done sir would be to unduly depreciate the seriousness of these offenses,” Dorow told Brooks.

“Frankly, you deserve it,” she added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.