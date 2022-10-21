First Texas state police officer who responded to Uvalde shooting fired

A state police officer who was at the scene during the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was fired Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to The Hill.

Texas state police officer Sgt. Juan Maldonado was fired on Friday months after a gunman opened fire at the elementary school killing 19 children and two teachers.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to The Hill it had served the officer with termination papers but did not specify reasoning for the dismissal.

Maldonado is the first state police officer to be ousted of the approximately 90 law enforcement officers who were present at the scene of the May shooting.

The sergeant’s termination comes two weeks after the entire police force of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) was suspended after months of complaints made by the families of shooting victims.

“As a result of the recent developments, Lt. Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller have been placed on administrative leave, and the District has made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of time,” the school district said in a statement on Oct. 7, referring to undisclosed findings from its investigation into the tragedy.

The Uvalde school district has not released information on whether its force will be rehired.

The former CISD police chief, Pete Arredondo, was fired in late August due to his leadership of the shooting response.

Law enforcement’s response to the Uvalde shooting drew intense scrutiny after investigations and video from the day revealed that officers took over an hour to neutralize the gunman.

Updated 1:19 p.m.